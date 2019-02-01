Opinion| Budget 2019: Farm income support will change India’s political economy

Avinash M Tripathi

The Budget speech delivered by the finance minister is possibly the most anticipated and analysed speeches of the year. It is sliced and diced in a variety of ways. Some are flattering; others are critical; some even manage to be analytical and level-headed. These tendencies are more pronounced when the government is presenting its Interim Budget just ahead of the parliamentary polls.

An election budget is always a compromise between fiscal and political concerns. On the fiscal deficit front, with somewhat buoyant corporate tax collections (which exceeded targets by Rs 50,000 crore) and extra dividends from the Reserve Bank of India (exceeding target by Rs 19,323 crore), the government managed to contain indirect tax slippage, owing to the goods and services tax (GST) and keep fiscal deficit slippage within limits.

The government has some bragging rights over the fiscal consolidation, though the consolidation is somewhat less organic in nature and concerns about extra-budgetary financing of the current expenditure remain. The revenue estimates for the FY 2019-20 are based on a nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of 14% which seems somewhat optimistic.

Electoral component of the budget had Pradhan Mantri Krishi Samman Nidhi, an income support scheme for farmers having land up to two hectares, together with a pension scheme for the unorganised sector workers. The Budget has projected Rs 75,000 crore for the income support scheme in FY 2019-20, which is an enormous fiscal commitment.

More interestingly, budget documents reveal around Rs 20,000 crore has been set aside for this scheme this year, implying an imminent rollout of the scheme in the next 60 days. Going by the speech, it seems one direct transfer of Rs 2,000 to around 10 crore households will be made this year.

It will be interesting to watch how this scheme is implemented in such a short time. Given the targeted nature of the scheme, and the fact that land records are maintained by the state governments and the plan would require close cooperation between multiple departments at the different federal level, the window available to the government seems too short.

But if the government actually manages to pull off this herculean task, this would be the first direct cash transfer implemented just before the elections. If it is successful in terms of its political objectives, all parties will naturally compete to provide income support to their targeted segments in some ways. Already, the principal opposition party has identified its own version of the cash transfer scheme. Needless to say, bank transfers at such a massive scale just ahead of the election will change our political economy drastically.

Another big scheme announced in the budget is the Pradhan Mantri Shramyogi Man Dhan Yojana. However, unlike the scheme on direct income support to the farmers, this scheme has not been backed by sufficient fiscal resources. Consequently, it seems more of a prospective promise. How much this will convince the intended beneficiaries will be known in due course.

Budget is simultaneously an accounting, legislative and a signalling exercise. Finance ministers often use the occasion to project their future plans. While these pronouncements are legitimate towards the end of the tenure, they would be more credible — think of the vision for the next decade — if they are made at the start of tenure.

One may also debate the wisdom of creating massive fiscal liabilities for the incoming government. One may recall that the constitutional purpose of vote on account is merely to authorise expenditure to keep the government running while elections are being held. It will be interesting to watch how these schemes pan out in the future when the rubber meets the road and the electoral exigencies are replaced by fiscal concerns.

In short, the so-called interim budget may turn out to be more consequential budget passed by this government. Classically, the job of the government is to provide public goods and services. From now on, increasingly, traditional role of the government would also include implementing bank transfers for the different segments of the citizens.

Avinash M Tripathi is associate research fellow (economics) at Takshashila Institution. Views are personal