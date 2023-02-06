No off-Budget borrowing in FY24, says Finance Secretary TV Somanathan

Union Budget for 2023-24 contains no off-Budget borrowing by the central government, Finance Secretary TV Somanathan has said. "I repeat, on record, there is no off-Budget borrowing this year. Not at all," Somanathan told Moneycontrol in an interview.

Elaborating on the Food Corporation of India’s (FCI) Internal and Extra Budgetary Resources (IEBR), which have been pegged at Rs 1.45 lakh crore next year as against Rs 55,320 crore in 2022-23, Somanathan said that was for FCI’s “own expansion.”

“What you see as IEBR is – let’s say ONGC borrows from markets to spend on capital – we reflect that on our books as part of public capital expenditure for information purposes. There is repayment by ONGC, not by the government. We have no off-Budget borrowing this year, definitely,” the finance secretary explained.

Economists have pointed out that the IEBR of public sector enterprises, such as the FCI, is slated to increase to nearly Rs 5 lakh crore in 2023-24 from around Rs 4 lakh crore this year. "However, this includes transfers to Food Corporation of India, which technically does not contribute to capex," noted Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services.

While the FCI's IEBR is set to nearly triple next year, the total food subsidy bill of the Centre is seen falling to Rs 1.97 lakh crore from Rs 2.87 lakh crore. Some of this reduction would be due to the discontinuation of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana starting January – although free foodgrain will be provided for all of 2023 under the National Food Security Act – Gaura Sen Gupta, India economist at IDFC First Bank, said the on-budget food subsidy expenditure had also been capped by higher borrowing by FCI. Also Read | Decoding the new income-tax regime as Budget 2023 frames it While the FCI is set to borrow far more next year, other enterprises and ministries have witnessed a decline in their borrowings. "Interestingly, the IEBR for the Ministry of Railways has nearly halved to Rs 0.5 lakh crore in FY24 BE from Rs 1 lakh crore in FY23 RE, partly offsetting the sharp increase in the budgeted allocation to Rs 2.4 lakh crore from Rs 1.6 lakh crore," noted rating agency ICRA. "Additionally, with the spending by the National Highway Authority of India being subsumed within the Government of India's own budget, nil allocation has been made under the IEBR component for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, similar to that seen in FY23," it added.

