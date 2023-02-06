English
    No off-Budget borrowing in FY24, says Finance Secretary TV Somanathan

    The Budget for 2023-24 has estimated the Food Corporation of India’s Internal and Extra Budgetary Resources (IEBR) at Rs 1.45 lakh crore

    Shweta Punj
    February 06, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

    Union Budget for 2023-24 contains no off-Budget borrowing by the central government, Finance Secretary TV Somanathan has said. "I repeat, on record, there is no off-Budget borrowing this year. Not at all," Somanathan told Moneycontrol in an interview.

    Elaborating on the  Food Corporation of India’s (FCI) Internal and Extra Budgetary Resources (IEBR), which have been pegged at Rs 1.45 lakh crore next year as against Rs 55,320 crore in 2022-23, Somanathan said that was for FCI’s “own expansion.”

    “What you see as IEBR is – let’s say ONGC borrows from markets to spend on capital – we reflect that on our books as part of public capital expenditure for information purposes. There is repayment by ONGC, not by the government. We have no off-Budget borrowing this year, definitely,” the finance secretary explained.

