No major GST rationalisation, slab changes planned for now, says revenue secretary

Moneycontrol News
Feb 03, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST

India is not planning any major rationalisation to rates under its goods and services tax (GST) regime and is also not considering any convergence of the slabs as of now, revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra has said.

“Rationalisation of rates a continuing exercise but most of the work has already been done on the GST side,” Malhotra told CNBC-TV18 at a post- budget event on February 2.

The GST Council, which comprises the Centre and states, is the apex decision-making body for the indirect tax regime, which was introduced in July 2017.

Almost all recommendations of a group of ministers on rate rationalisation have been taken forward, Malhotra said.