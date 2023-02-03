 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In Pics: Key highlights of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman exclusive interview

Moneycontrol News
Feb 03, 2023 / 08:49 PM IST

Here are some key highlights from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's exclusive post-Budget interview with Network18

"The Budget has covered all the sections of society. I am glad it's received very well and now it motivates me to now better implement it down to the very last person.... I think in the next few days the Budget's impact will still continue to hold the markets high."

"They are not overexposed. Their exposure is very well within permitted limits."

"Our (market) regulators are normally very stringent about certain governance practices and therefore, one instance, however much talked about globally it may be, I would think is not going to be indicative of how well Indian financial markets are governed."

"So many lessons have been learnt over the decades and therefore, I think our regulators have kept our markets in prim and proper conditions."