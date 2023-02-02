Budget 2023: How would Budget changes affect those earning Rs 15 lakh?

Wondering whether the changes offered under the Union Budget 2023 benefit you at all? If you are earning Rs 15 lakh per annum, then there is no difference if your tax deductions are Rs 3.75 lakh, despite the proposed new tax regime offering a lower tax rate and eradicating the 25% tax slab.

So, the new tax regime offers a lower taxation rate, but the old tax regime offers the benefit of reducing overall taxes with the help of deductions and exemptions even with a 10% tax rate differential.

The person earning Rs 15 lakh would fall under the 30% tax bracket under the old tax regime. A significant change is seen under the new tax regime pre-Budget 2023 as the tax category for those earning Rs 15 lakh would have been 25%.

However, as per the proposed new tax regime announced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2023, the tax rate for those earning upto Rs 15 lakh would be 20% and those earning above Rs 15 lakh would be 30%.

This tax regime has been made the default option for tax assesses in the country and would offer a lower tax rate and simplified tax compliance option with no exemptions or deductions of house rent allowance, leave travel allowance, home loan tax benefit and even the tax-saving investments can’t be claimed to reduce taxes. Let’s compare the old-tax regime and the new tax regime based on your income numbers. Moneycontrol.com in collaboration with Tax Birbal has drawn up the comparison for you. Let us understand, the difference between the taxation rate for an income of Rs 15 lakh. Related stories Budget 2023 shows India's continued commitment to enhancing productivity and creating jobs: USIBC

Religare Finvest case: Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of Shivi Holdings The assumptions considered for this calculation are that the individual would be claiming deductions of Rs 3.75 lakh, which includes Rs 1.5 lakh claimed under Section 80 C, Rs 2 lakh worth of home loan tax benefit and a medical insurance benefit of Rs 25,000 under Section 80 D. Surcharge and cess too have been included in the estimates. Income tax liabilities for those whose income is Rs 15 lakh If you were earning Rs 15 lakh and would opt for the old tax regime then the total taxes after deductions worth Rs 3.75 lakh would work out to Rs 1.56 lakh per annum. This is exactly the same tax that you would end up with under the proposed new tax regime announced under the Budget 2023, with a lower tax slab of 20%. But, under the new tax regime under the pre-Budget 2023 format your taxes would have shot up by Rs 39,000 and your tax payable would be Rs 1.95 lakh due to the tax rate of 25% currently applicable to the new tax regime. So, only if the proposed Budget 2023 changes are accepted then the new tax regime would be lucrative for those earning an income of Rs 15 lakh.

Khyati Dharamsi is covering personal finance for the past 15 years. Taxation, insurance, mutual funds and gold are her areas of focus.