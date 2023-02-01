New income tax slabs, hike in rebate: 5 big personal income tax changes in Budget 2023

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a slew of changes in the way the government taxes the common man, potentially bringing a huge relief to the middle, or salaried, class.

Here's a quick lowdown of the changes proposed by the Union Budget for 2023-24:

1. Change in rebate

People whose earnings are up to Rs 5 lakh do not have to pay any income tax, under both the old and new regimes. The Budget has raised the limit to Rs 7 lakh in the new tax regime. In other words, people with an income up to Rs 7 lakh do not have to pay any tax.

2. Change in income tax slabs Again, a move clearly targeted at the middle class with the general elections due in 2024. Under the new personal tax regime, the income slabs have been reduced to six. The government has also increased the tax exemption limits in some of these categories.

Finance Minister Sitharaman chairs first pre-Budget 2023 consultation

ECL approach for provisions will lead to sustainable loan growth, increase due-diligence, bankers sa... The FM also provided a couple of examples on how this will work. People who are earning an income of Rs 9 lakh a year will have to pay only Rs 45,000 a year as tax. That is 5 percent of their income or a reduction of 25 percent from the Rs 60,000 they were paying earlier, she said. Catch our LIVE Budget coverage here Likewise, individuals earning Rs 15 lakh would be required to pay only Rs 1.5 lakh, or 10 percent, of their income. They are currently paying Rs 1,87,500 a year as tax. 3. Salaried and pensioners For family pensioners, the FM has introduced a standard deduction. Individuals with an income of Rs 15.5 lakh or more will stand to gain Rs 52,500. 4. Change in highest tax rate The wealthy in India — people earning above Rs 5 crore a year — now pay 42.74 percent tax, which is among the highest in the world, according to the FM. The surcharge has been reduced to 25 percent from 37 percent to in the new tax regime That means the effective tax rate for this class has reduced to 39 percent. 5. New tax regime becomes default The new income tax regime has made the tax arithmetic harder. And, there, the Budget has kept the option to use the old tax regime open.

