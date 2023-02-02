 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New-Age, Cutting Edge: Education gets digital, AI push

Pallavi Singhal
Feb 02, 2023

The budget has made a record allocation of Rs 1.12 lakh crore for education this year. There’s a focus on both higher and primary education, with digital as a key enabler.

Futuristic plans for education, including teachers’ training, a National Digital Library for children and adolescents, three Centres of Excellence for artificial intelligence (AI), and an upskilling programme for the youth, were announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech yesterday. Along with this, there will also be a focus on new-age courses in coding, robotics, mechatronics, IOT, 3D printing, and drones.

With the New Education Policy (NEP) being implemented, Indian education has been undergoing a revamp for the past few years. The NEP includes matters like the introduction of foreign universities.

The budget has allocated a record Rs 1.12 lakh crore for education this year, up by about 8 percent from last year.

While school education has been allocated Rs 68,804.85 crore, higher education has received Rs 44,094.62 crore. Of this, an amount of Rs 1,500 crore has been kept aside for the setting up of ‘world-class institutions’ of higher education, and Rs 420 crore will be used to give a push to digital learning by setting up virtual classrooms and digital libraries.