Morning Scan: Private investment, capex support in Budget 2023, an FPI advantage for NRIs

Measures to encourage private investment, capital spending support to the economy and fresh social sector initiatives through new central schemes are likely to be the key themes in the upcoming budget. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will early this week hold a meeting with key finance ministry officials to finalize the February 1 budget, the last full one of this government before to the 2024 general election. The budget is likely to go big on spending without compromising on fiscal consolidation, raising more than usual resources from disinvestment and asset monetization to back higher allocations.

Why it’s important: Budget 2023-24 is expected to be high on popular measures as the government prepares to strengthen its re-election bid in the first half of 2024. It will likely keep up infra spending in addition to some new welfare measures.

Business confidence soars to two-year high in December quarter

Business confidence in India rose to a near two-year high in the three months to December, a survey by the Confederation of Indian Industry has revealed, reflecting optimism that India will escape the worst of the global economic turmoil. The latest CII Business Confidence Index jumped to 67.6 in the fiscal third quarter from 62.2 in the preceding three months, even as the world braces for an impending recession. As much as 73 per cent of survey respondents expected a moderate impact of the global slowdown on the economy.

Why it’s important:The government’s focus on building infrastructure is the main reason for business leaders expressing confidence in the resilience of the Indian economy despite global headwinds.

India may give free hand to NRIs to invest in local stock markets through an FPI vehicle

The government might give the diaspora and non-resident Indian fund managers a free hand in the stock market amid a weaker rupee and sell-offs by foreign portfolio investors. The capital markets regulator has held a few meetings about a month ago with some of the custodian banks and few large consultants to revisit the proposal to relax conditions on NRIs investing through an FPI vehicle, which could be a registered fund pooled in a tax haven such as Mauritius and Singapore.

Why it’s important: No single NRI can have a share of more than a 25 per cent in an FPI corpus and NRIs as a group can contribute a maximum of 49 per cent in an FPI. The easing of these curbs could increase NRI inflows into the domestic stock market. Initial share sales delayed as stock market remains volatile with skittish investors Companies looking to raise money through initial public offerings are finding it challenging to hit the market because diminished investor appetite and an uncertain outlook has forced many to defer fundraising plans through this route. In the past six months, 27 companies with IPO plans worth Rs 38,000 crore have allowed their regulatory approvals to lapse, according to Prime Database. Similarly, permissions to another nine firms planning to raise a total of Rs 15,000 crore would expire over the next two months. Why it’s important: Primary market activities are expected to remain subdued in the short term, although IPOs are expected to increase by a third in 2023, going by pipeline numbers. Government probing exporters for misusing duty drawback scheme Exporters of apparel, medicines and leather are misusing the government’s duty drawback scheme by claiming it along with refunds of integrated GST, according to tax authorities doing an investigation into this. Over 100 such exporters have been illegally drawing benefits from both routes, officials said. The authorities may have stalled refunds of about 600 exporters, amounting to Rs 2,000-3,000 crore and pending since September 2022. Duty drawback can be only claimed for compensating unrebated taxes and duties, not for GST. Some exporters have moved court seeking relief. Why it’s important: If found guilty, these exporters will have to pay for the wrongful gains. The government, however, must ensure none are wrongfully punished. Apax Partners emerges as frontrunner to purchase stake in Quest Global Private equity firm Apax Partners is leading the race to acquire a stake in engineering services provider Quest Global Services. Apax is offering at least $1 billion for around 40 per cent stake in Quest Global. The transaction will see Quest shareholders Advent International, and Bain Capital sell their shares, along with some early investors. Quest Global has seen high investor interest over the years. In August 2021, Chrys Capital and True North bought an 8.33 per cent stake, which valued the business at around $1.8 billion, according to VCCEdge. Why it’s important: If the deal goes through, it will be among the larger secondary transactions in the engineering technology services space in India. Temasek may buy 33 per cent more stake in Manipal Health to become majority shareholder Temasek Holdings is set to raise its stake in Manipal Health Enterprises to about 51 per cent from the current 18 per cent, making it the largest investor in India’s biggest hospital chain. Singapore’s sovereign fund will invest of about Rs 13,200 crore to buy an additional 33 per cent stake from existing investors of Manipal Health and its promoters, the Pai family, valuing the chain at about Rs 40,000 crore. Buyout firm KKR & Company, till recently the frontrunner to make an investment, has opted out of the negotiations. Why it’s important: The healthcare sector in India has seen keen investor interest after the pandemic receded, freeing up the industry that has high growth potential in the country. SMBC Bank and Oaktree show interest in IDBI Bank stake sale Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Group and Oaktree Capital Management are among those to have submitted expressions of interest for the strategic stake sale in IDBI Bank. Oaktree is a US alternative assets firm. The stake is held by the central government and the Life Insurance Corporation of India. There are indications that JC Flowers, Canada-based Fairfax group and Emirates NBD Bank may also be interested. January 7 was the last date for submitting expressions of interest. The financial bids are expected to be invited by the end of March. Why it’s important: The stake sale in IDBI Bank is vital for the government’s divestment targets. The IDBI Bank stock has risen 61 per cent in the past six months in anticipation of a successful transaction. Reserve Bank and Centre keep inflation target failure letter under wraps The Reserve Bank of India’s letter to the government citing the bank’s failure to meet its inflation mandate for three straight quarters remains under wraps, with Mint Road and North Block citing different reasons for the secrecy. The government has expressed its inability to disclose the document’s contents due to a lack of such a provision in the RBI Act, and the central bank has said revealing this information might affect India’s sovereignty, a broad exemption available under the transparency law. Why it’s important: Since the RBI Act is silent on such disclosure, legal experts have said that is fair to assume that the intention was never to disclose. The public may never known the reason the Reserve Bank has cited for failing to meet its mandate. Transactions worth Rs 10,000 crore in limbo as competition watchdog lacks quorum Volatility in natural gas prices due to the Ukraine war is expected to add Deals worth more than Rs 10,000 crore have stalled as India’s competition authority lacks enough members to make decisions on them, prompting many businesses to approach the government for an early resolution. The regulator takes 17-18 business days on an average to give merger approvals. That has changed since chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta left after completing his four-year term on October 25. The competition commission of India is now one short of the three members needed to meet the quorum. Why it’s important: Although the law allows the antitrust regulator 210 days to clear a transaction, approvals are usually granted much faster. The government needs to swiftly appoint a new chairman.

