Morning Scan: Private investment, capex support in Budget 2023, an FPI advantage for NRIs

Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 07:41 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.

Narendra Modi will early this week hold a meeting with key finance ministry officials to finalize the February 1 budget, the last full one of this government before to the 2024 general election.

Upcoming Budget to take steps to boost private investment, offer capex support

Measures to encourage private investment, capital spending support to the economy and fresh social sector initiatives through new central schemes are likely to be the key themes in the upcoming budget. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will early this week hold a meeting with key finance ministry officials to finalize the February 1 budget, the last full one of this government before to the 2024 general election. The budget is likely to go big on spending without compromising on fiscal consolidation, raising more than usual resources from disinvestment and asset monetization to back higher allocations.

Why it’s important: Budget 2023-24 is expected to be high on popular measures as the government prepares to strengthen its re-election bid in the first half of 2024. It will likely keep up infra spending in addition to some new welfare measures.

   Business confidence soars to two-year high in December quarter

Business confidence in India rose to a near two-year high in the three months to December, a survey by the Confederation of Indian Industry has revealed, reflecting optimism that India will escape the worst of the global economic turmoil. The latest CII Business Confidence Index jumped to 67.6 in the fiscal third quarter from 62.2 in the preceding three months, even as the world braces for an impending recession. As much as 73 per cent of survey respondents expected a moderate impact of the global slowdown on the economy.

Why it’s important:The government’s focus on building infrastructure is the main reason for business leaders expressing confidence in the resilience of the Indian economy despite global headwinds.

  India may give free hand to NRIs to invest in local stock markets through an FPI vehicle

The government might give the diaspora and non-resident Indian fund managers a free hand in the stock market amid a weaker rupee and sell-offs by foreign portfolio investors. The capital markets regulator has held a few meetings about a month ago with some of the custodian banks and few large consultants to revisit the proposal to relax conditions on NRIs investing through an FPI vehicle, which could be a registered fund pooled in a tax haven such as Mauritius and Singapore.