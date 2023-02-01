 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Moneycontrol Selects recaps the biggest citizen-centric Budget headlines

Moneycontrol News
Feb 01, 2023 / 06:41 PM IST

Here is our specially curated stories on citizen-centric announcements from the Union Budget to help you stay at the top of your game.

From amendments in the new tax regime, to increasing financial literacy and employability, amongst others; FM Sitharaman had a lot of goodies in her bag for the youth of the nation

Here is a collection of the most important citizen-centric Budget announcements this evening:

Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman announces new investment scheme for women

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced a one-time small saving scheme for women, Mahila Samman Saving Certificate, which will be available till March 2025. The scheme will have a tenure of two years and will offer a fixed rate of interest at 7.5 percent.

Read here to know more