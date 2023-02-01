Moneycontrol Selects recaps the biggest citizen-centric Budget headlines

Here is a collection of the most important citizen-centric Budget announcements this evening:

Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman announces new investment scheme for women

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced a one-time small saving scheme for women, Mahila Samman Saving Certificate, which will be available till March 2025. The scheme will have a tenure of two years and will offer a fixed rate of interest at 7.5 percent.

Read here to know more

Budget 2023: Why insurance stocks took a beating after FM's speech India’s insurance sector, specifically life insurance firms, got a rude shock from the Budget 2023-24 on February 1. The finance minister pushed for Indians to adopt the new income tax regime that does away with exemptions on investments. She also announced curbs on exemptions involving high-value insurance policies. Related stories Budget 2023: Vande Metro project announced after Railways get highest-ever allocation

Budget 2023: ITC cannot be claimed on goods/services used for CSR activities

Small farmers to benefit from this Budget: Agriculture Minister Read here to know more Union Budget 2023 increases tax collection at source for overseas tour packages Sitharaman in her speech announced that the government has increased tax collection at source (TCS) for overseas tour packages. This has been increased from 5 percent to 20 percent. Read here to know more Budget 2023: Big bonanza for senior citizens Budget 2023 has enhanced the attractiveness of two important financial investments popular with senior citizens. Sitharaman doubled the maximum limit under the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) to Rs 30 lakh from Rs 15 lakh. The scheme offers assured interest of 8 percent per annum. The interest is paid quarterly. Additionally, the investment limit under the popular Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) has been raised to Rs 9 lakh from Rs 4.5 lakh. Read here to know more Taxpayers note — New income-tax regime will be default tax regime now In a major boost to the new income-tax regime, the finance minister proposed to make the new income-tax regime as the default system. A major shift in the way income tax has been provisioned at the salary-payment stage and the return-filing stage has been proposed under the Union Budget 2023-24. The Government has proposed to make the new income tax regime as the default tax regime. Read here to know more Budget 2023: What's in it for millennials and GenZ? From amendments in the new tax regime, to increasing financial literacy and employability, amongst others; FM Sitharaman had a lot of goodies in her bag for the youth of the nation. Read here to know more Budget 2023: FM announces a record Rs 22,138 crore for MSME Ministry The government has proposed to spend a record Rs 22,138 crore on allocations aimed at micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) ministry in the Indian Budget, giving a boost to employment in the country. Read here to know more Union Budget 2023: Conversion of physical gold to electronic gold receipt not to attract capital gains tax The government in the Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1, 2023, excluded the conversion of gold to electronic gold receipts (EGRs) and vice versa from the purview of capital gains tax with an aim to promote the concept of electronic gold. Read here to know more

Moneycontrol News