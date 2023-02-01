English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Moneycontrol Selects recaps the biggest citizen-centric Budget headlines

    Here is our specially curated stories on citizen-centric announcements from the Union Budget to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 06:41 PM IST
    From amendments in the new tax regime, to increasing financial literacy and employability, amongst others; FM Sitharaman had a lot of goodies in her bag for the youth of the nation

    From amendments in the new tax regime, to increasing financial literacy and employability, amongst others; FM Sitharaman had a lot of goodies in her bag for the youth of the nation

    Here is a collection of the most important citizen-centric Budget announcements this evening:

    Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman announces new investment scheme for women

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced a one-time small saving scheme for women, Mahila Samman Saving Certificate, which will be available till March 2025. The scheme will have a tenure of two years and will offer a fixed rate of interest at 7.5 percent.

    Read here to know more