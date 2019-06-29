Measures that Modi government took for India's health in previous budgets

Arun Jaitley announced the start of National Health Protection Scheme in the Budget 2018 Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 2014 | In its very first budget, the Free Drug Service and Free Diagnosis Service was taken up by the Modi government. 15 Model Rural Health Research were to be set up in the states to take up research on local health issues concerning the rural population. (Image: Reuters) 2/5 2015 | In its second budget, the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana which covers both natural and accidental death risk of Rs 2 lakh was announced. The premium was set at Rs 330 per year. Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojna which gave accidental death risk of Rs 2 lakh for a premium of Rs 12 per year was also introduced during the same budget. (Image: Reuters) 3/5 2016 | The government launched a new health protection scheme to provide health cover up to Rs 1 lakh per family. For senior citizens of age 60 years and above belonging to this category, an additional top-up package up to Rs 30,000 will be provided. The allocation for health insurance in this budget was Rs 1,500 crore. 3,000 stores under Prime Minister’s Jan Aushadhi Yojana were to be opened during 2016-17. A National Dialysis Services Programme was started to provide dialysis services in all district hospitals. (Image: PTI) 4/5 2017 | In Budget 2018, the government prepared an action plan to eliminate Kala-Azar and Filariasis by 2017, Leprosy by 2018 and Measles by 2020. 1.5 lakh Health Sub Centres will be transformed into Health and Wellness Centres. Drugs and Cosmetics Rules were to be amended to ensure availability of drugs at reasonable prices and promote use of generic medicines. (Image: PTI) 5/5 2018 | Arun Jaitley announced the start of National Health Protection Scheme in the Budget 2018. 100 million families were to get insurance cover of as much as Rs 5 lakh each under this scheme. The scheme, also known as Ayushman Bharat, subsumed the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana and the Senior Citizen Health Insurance Scheme. (Image: PTI) First Published on Jun 29, 2019 09:57 am