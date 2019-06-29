Measures that Modi government took for India's health in previous budgets

2016 | The government launched a new health protection scheme to provide health cover up to Rs 1 lakh per family. For senior citizens of age 60 years and above belonging to this category, an additional top-up package up to Rs 30,000 will be provided. The allocation for health insurance in this budget was Rs 1,500 crore. 3,000 stores under Prime Minister’s Jan Aushadhi Yojana were to be opened during 2016-17. A National Dialysis Services Programme was started to provide dialysis services in all district hospitals. (Image: PTI)