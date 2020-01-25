App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2020 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MC Special: Ronnie Screwvala's Budget 2020 wishlist

In this special edition of expectations from Budget 2020, Moneycontrol's Prince Thomas talks to entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala to find what he hopes the government should announce on February 1.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

First-generation entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala is of the view that Budget 2020 will be crucial for the government as it has set a roadmap for a $5 trillion economy. “To achieve the feat, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will have to make bold announcements,” he said in an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol’s Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas.

The film-maker and philanthropist goes on to state that the government will have to come up with a populist Budget considering that over 50 percent of India’s population live in rural areas.

In this special edition of expectations from Budget 2020, Thomas talks to Screwvala to find what he hopes the government should announce on February 1.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Jan 25, 2020 11:13 am

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

