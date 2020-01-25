MC Special: Ronnie Screwvala's Budget 2020 wishlist

First-generation entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala is of the view that Budget 2020 will be crucial for the government as it has set a roadmap for a $5 trillion economy. “To achieve the feat, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will have to make bold announcements,” he said in an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol’s Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas.

The film-maker and philanthropist goes on to state that the government will have to come up with a populist Budget considering that over 50 percent of India’s population live in rural areas.

In this special edition of expectations from Budget 2020, Thomas talks to Screwvala to find what he hopes the government should announce on February 1.