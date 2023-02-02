 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Interview | This investment professional gives 8 on 10 rating for Budget, sees derating in life insurance sector

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 02, 2023 / 08:25 AM IST

Infrastructure continues to remain as the most solid theme in the budget. Allocation to railways has also seen a sizeable jump against last year.

"We feel this Budget can easily be given 8 on 10. We would call it progressive, growth-oriented and consistent with longer term objectives of simplification of tax structures and ease of doing business," Kunal Bhakta, Co-Founder of First Water Capital Fund tells Moneycontrol.

A seasoned investment professional with 15-year of experience in capital markets feels the double whammy for the life insurance sector - disincentive for the old regime and taxation of returns from annual premiums above Rs 5 lakh - came in a disappointing factor, which is structural and should definitely result in a derating of the sectoral valuations.

What is the most surprising element in the Union Budget?

The Union Budget did not really have any real surprises as such. It came out as we had expected in terms of the focus on infrastructure, housing and so on.