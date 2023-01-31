 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Economic Survey 2023 may peg FY24 GDP growth at 6-6.8% | MC Exclusive

Mrigank Dhaniwala
Jan 31, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

The Economic Survey for 2022-23 could project a broad range for FY24 growth because of the uncertain global macroeconomic and geopolitical situation

The Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

India’s Economic Survey may project real gross domestic product growth for the next financial year in a 6.0 to 6.8 percent range, a government official told Moneycontrol.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is due to table the Economic Survey for 2022-23 in the parliament on January 31.

The Economic Survey could project a broad range for FY24 growth because of the uncertain global macroeconomic and geopolitical situation, the official, who did not want to be identified, told Moneycontrol.