MC BudEx gains ahead of Union Budget 2023; RVNL, Dixon Technology take the lead

Moneycontrol Budget Sensitive Index (MC BudEx) on February 1 saw a gain of 0.78 percent led by gains in Dixon Technology and Rail Vikas Nigam ahead of the Budget presentation.

Dixon Technology was up nearly 6 percent followed by a 3 percent gain in Rail Vikas Nigam Limited. Among other gainers were Tata Steel, Power Grid, Havells India and Chambal Fertiliser.

The breadth of the index was in favour of gainers, as only seven out of 30 stocks were trading lower. Bank of Baroda and Adani Ports, which slid around a percent each, were the biggest losers.

MC BudEx is an equal weight index that captures how expectations from the Budget are getting priced into the stock market. The index constituents have been picked after conversations with dozens of stock-market participants, and after back-testing data for the past seven years to see which segments of stocks were most sensitive to the Budget relative to the rest of the market. Follow our live blog for all the market action

The index, having a base of December 1, 2022, has slid about 9 percent since then. The biggest year-to-date losers are Adani Ports and Adani Tech, which were hammered recently.

The Nifty and Sensex also gained ahead of the Budget 2023-24, as the market hoped for constructive decisions that would focus on infra spending. Given it is the last full budget ahead of the 2024 general election, some are also hoping for tax incentives for the middle class which will leave more money in their hands.

Moneycontrol News