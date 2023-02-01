English
    MC BudEx gains ahead of Union Budget 2023; RVNL, Dixon Technology take the lead

    MC BudEx is an equal weight index that captures how expectations from the Budget 2023 are getting priced into the stock market

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Budget Sensitive Index (MC BudEx) on February 1 saw a gain of 0.78 percent led by gains in Dixon Technology and Rail Vikas Nigam ahead of the Budget presentation.

    Dixon Technology was up nearly 6 percent followed by a 3 percent gain in Rail Vikas Nigam Limited. Among other gainers were Tata Steel, Power Grid, Havells India and Chambal Fertiliser.

    The breadth of the index was in favour of gainers, as only seven out of 30 stocks were trading lower. Bank of Baroda and Adani Ports, which slid around a percent each, were the biggest losers.


    MC BudEx is an equal weight index that captures how expectations from the Budget are getting priced into the stock market. The index constituents have been picked after conversations with dozens of stock-market participants, and after back-testing data for the past seven years to see which segments of stocks were most sensitive to the Budget relative to the rest of the market.Follow our live blog for all the market action