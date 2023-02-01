MC BudEx down 1%; defence, railway stocks take a knock

Moneycontrol Budget Sensitivity index (MCBudEx) settled 1.3 percent lower on February 1, with shares of some defence, railway and infrastructure players along with lenders weighing down the index.

The Budget-fuelled rally fizzled out soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's ended her speech.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was the biggest laggard, with the stock nosediving around 18 percent.

Shares of defence companies such as Bharat Electronics, Container Corporation of India, and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd ended 4-8 percent lower as there were no big announcements for the sector in the Union Budget 2023-24.

Though the defence ministry got the highest allocation among all ministries at Rs 5.94 lakh crore, it was not a significant jump, as was expected, from the previous year's Rs 5.25 lakh crore. The government has set a target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore worth of defence production by 2025.

Religare Finvest case: Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of Shivi Holdings Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd stock closed over 4 percent lower and Titagarh Wagons ended down 5 percent. The fall in the railway stocks was despite the government allocating the highest-ever capital outlay at Rs 2.4 lakh crore for the railways in the Budget 2023. With investors likely taking some money off the table after the Budget announcements, profit booking also crept into railway stocks, dragging them lower. Dixon Technologies, on the other hand, was the top gainer on MC BudEx, as prospects brightened after the Budget cut customs duty on mobile components like cameras and batteries and offered concession on lithium-ion batteries. Duty on open cells used televisions was also cut to 2.5 percent, which is likely to make TVs cheaper and boost demand. These announcements are expected to benefit contract manufacturers like Dixon Technologies. Shares of the company closed 4.5 percent higher. Cigarette maker ITC shares rebounded sharply from the day's low and ended nearly three percent higher after analysts assessed that the tax hike announced on cigarettes was not very high and could be easily passed on to customers. MC BudEx is an equal weight index that captures how expectations from the Budget get priced into the stock market. The index constituents have been picked after conversations with dozens of stock-market participants, and after back-testing data for the past seven years to see which segments of stocks were most sensitive to the Budget relative to the rest of the market.

