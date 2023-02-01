 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

MC BudEx down 1%; defence, railway stocks take a knock

Moneycontrol News
Feb 01, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST

The Budget-fuelled rally fizzled out soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's ended her speech

Representative image.

Moneycontrol Budget Sensitivity index (MCBudEx) settled 1.3 percent lower on February 1, with shares of some defence, railway and infrastructure players along with lenders weighing down the index.

The Budget-fuelled rally fizzled out soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's ended her speech.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was the biggest laggard, with the stock nosediving around 18 percent.

Shares of defence companies such as Bharat Electronics, Container Corporation of India, and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd ended 4-8 percent lower as there were no big announcements for the sector in the Union Budget 2023-24.