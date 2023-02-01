English
    MC BudEx down 1%; defence, railway stocks take a knock

    The Budget-fuelled rally fizzled out soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's ended her speech

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Moneycontrol Budget Sensitivity index (MCBudEx) settled 1.3 percent lower on February 1, with shares of some defence, railway and infrastructure players along with lenders weighing down the index.

    The Budget-fuelled rally fizzled out soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's ended her speech.

    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was the biggest laggard, with the stock nosediving around 18 percent.

    Shares of defence companies such as Bharat Electronics, Container Corporation of India, and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd ended 4-8 percent lower as there were no big announcements for the sector in the Union Budget 2023-24.