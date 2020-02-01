ITC hits 52-week low after govt proposes to raise excise duty on cigarettes

Shares of ITC fell over 5 percent intraday to hit a 52-week low of Rs 221.6 on February 1 after the government proposed to increase excise duty on tobacco in the Union Budget.

In the quarter ended December 2019, the company received 44 percent revenue from its cigarettes business.

Cigarette business increased 4.7 percent YoY to Rs 5,310.98 crore with EBIT rising 5.6 percent to Rs 3,755.97 crore, said ITC in its BSE filing on January 31.

While presenting Union Budget 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government proposed to raise excise duty on tobacco and cigarettes.

"If the cess on cigarettes is increased it would affect sales volumes of ITC’s cigarette business as the company will pass on the increase in rate to consumers through price hikes," KR Choksey had said in its Budget expectations report.