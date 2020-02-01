App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ITC hits 52-week low after govt proposes to raise excise duty on cigarettes

In the quarter ended December 2019, the company received 44 percent revenue from its cigarettes business.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
Shares of ITC fell over 5 percent intraday to hit a 52-week low of Rs 221.6 on February 1 after the government proposed to increase excise duty on tobacco in the Union Budget.

Cigarette business increased 4.7 percent YoY to Rs 5,310.98 crore with EBIT rising 5.6 percent to Rs 3,755.97 crore, said ITC in its BSE filing on January 31.

While presenting Union Budget 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government proposed to raise excise duty on tobacco and cigarettes.

"If the cess on cigarettes is increased it would affect sales volumes of ITC’s cigarette business as the company will pass on the increase in rate to consumers through price hikes," KR Choksey had said in its Budget expectations report.

ITC was quoting at Rs 221.9 down 5.67 percent on the BSE at 14:51 hours IST.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 02:51 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Buzzing Stocks #ITC

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.