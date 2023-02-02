 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Innovative bold and stellar budget to take India to a stronger growth trajectory: USISPF President

PTI
Feb 02, 2023 / 11:36 PM IST

The US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) said the budget is a blueprint for the year, outlining the vision for the next 25 years leading to the centenary of India's independence (2047).

FM Sitharaman presented her fifth Union Budget on Feb 1, 2023.

The innovative, bold and stellar budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will take India to a stronger growth trajectory, the head of a top American India-centric strategic and business advocacy group said Thursday.

"The Budget announced today by the government was innovative, bold, and stellar. It takes India to a stronger growth trajectory over the next few years," Mukesh Aghi, President of the USISPF said.

"India's rise from the tenth to the fifth largest economy is a hallmark of the bright economic spot in a period when other economies are suffering from global economic headwinds," Aghi said.