Infra stocks rally after FM raises capex outlay by 33% to Rs 10 lakh cr

Infrastructure stocks gathered strength soon after the capital investment for the segment was increased substantially to Rs 10 lakh crore.

Nifty Infrastructure climbed six-tenth of a percent to 5,093 level at the time of writing this article, with Indian Hotels being the biggest gainer with 6 percent rally.

Siemens, Balkrishna Industries, Apollo Hospitals, IRCTC, Shree Cement, GAIL, MRF, Godrej Properties, L&T, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, and UltraTech Cement gained between 1 percent and 3 percent.

Container Corporation, Grasim Industries, Petronet LNG, DLF, Ashok Leyland, and Tata Power rose more than half a percent.

Sunil Shankar Matkar