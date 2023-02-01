English
    Infra stocks rally after FM raises capex outlay by 33% to Rs 10 lakh cr

    Nifty Infrastructure climbed six-tenth of a percent to 5,093 level at the time of writing this article, with Indian Hotels being the biggest gainer with 6 percent rally.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    February 01, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST
    Infrastructure stocks gathered strength soon after the capital investment for the segment was increased substantially to Rs 10 lakh crore.

    Siemens, Balkrishna Industries, Apollo Hospitals, IRCTC, Shree Cement, GAIL, MRF, Godrej Properties, L&T, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, and UltraTech Cement gained between 1 percent and 3 percent.

    Container Corporation, Grasim Industries, Petronet LNG, DLF, Ashok Leyland, and Tata Power rose more than half a percent.