Infra stocks rally after FM raises capex outlay by 33% to Rs 10 lakh cr

Infrastructure stocks gathered strength soon after the capital investment for the segment was increased substantially to Rs 10 lakh crore.

Nifty Infrastructure climbed six-tenth of a percent to 5,093 level at the time of writing this article, with Indian Hotels being the biggest gainer with 6 percent rally.

Siemens, Balkrishna Industries, Apollo Hospitals, IRCTC, Shree Cement, GAIL, MRF, Godrej Properties, L&T, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, and UltraTech Cement gained between 1 percent and 3 percent.

Container Corporation, Grasim Industries, Petronet LNG, DLF, Ashok Leyland, and Tata Power rose more than half a percent.

In a Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the capital investment outlay for the financial year 2023-24 has been increased by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore, which will be 3.3 percent of GDP.

This seems to be higher than analysts' expectations as they were expecting it around Rs 9 lakh crore, increasing from Rs 7.5 lakh crore capex targetted for FY23.

"With strong possibility of a capex target of more than Rs 9 lakh crore, this could be a good year for the sectors of cement, construction, engineering, infrastructure, and rail," Sagar Lele, the WealthBasket Curator and founder of Rupeeting told Moneycontrol.

