Inflation challenge to be less stiff next year in a more vigilant, proactive India: Economic Survey

India's war with inflation will not be as difficult in the next financial year, indicated the Economic Survey 2023 tabled in Parliament on January 31.

“We are confident that authorities would remain vigilant and be as proactive as they were in 2022 should inflation pressures re-emerge in India in 2023,” the Survey said.

The Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting panel stepped up the repo by 225 basis points in 2022 to 6.25 percent as inflation stayed above its medium term target of 4 percent for well over two years. The panel is expected to hike the rates again in February.

Going ahead, the RBI forecasts elevated domestic prices for cereals and spices in the near term on the back of supply crunch, the Survey said. “Milk prices are also expected to spike, reflecting high feed costs. In general, climate across the world has become increasingly erratic, further fortifying upside risks to food prices,” it said. Related stories Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 510: Sharekhan

Hold Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 1230: Sharekhan

Buy Granules India; target of Rs 355: ICICI Direct “A lot depends on industrial input prices: they may ease, but on the flip side, their delayed pass-through to consumer prices may contribute to the stickiness of core inflation.” The year 2022 was marked by a return of high inflation in the advanced world after three to four decades. India’s retail inflation rate peaked at 7.8 percent in April 2022 and has now returned to the tolerance band of 2-6 percent. The overshoot of inflation above the upper end of the target range in India was one of the lowest in the world, the Survey said.

Moneycontrol News