    Inflation challenge to be less stiff next year in a more vigilant, proactive India: Economic Survey

    Authorities would remain vigilant and be as proactive as they were in 2022 should inflation pressures re-emerge in India in 2023, the Economic Survey said.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2023 / 02:36 PM IST

    India's war with inflation will not be as difficult in the next financial year, indicated the Economic Survey 2023 tabled in Parliament on January 31.

    “We are confident that authorities would remain vigilant and be as proactive as they were in 2022 should inflation pressures re-emerge in India in 2023,” the Survey said.

    The Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting panel stepped up the repo by 225 basis points in 2022 to 6.25 percent as inflation stayed above its medium term target of 4 percent for well over two years. The panel is expected to hike the rates again in February.

    Going ahead, the RBI forecasts elevated domestic prices for cereals and spices in the near term on the back of supply crunch, the Survey said.