 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

India’s growth rate should be in the range of 6%: HDFC Chairman Atanu Chakraborty

Shweta Punj
Delhi / Jan 24, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST

Economic growth will be helped by domestic consumption as well as inflation, which is expected to become more benign in the second half.

Atanu Chakraborty, chairperson of HDFC Bank

With the budget barely 10 days away, Atanu Chakraborty, chairperson of HDFC Bank and a former finance ministry official, is ideally qualified to give us some perspective on the considerations that weigh on the minds of policymakers as they put together the annual accounts.

Chakraborty spoke to Moneycontrol about the government’s priorities, possible tax benefits for the middle-class, growth prospects, and attracting businesses to India, among other things. Edited excerpts:

Q. What must be weighing on the finance minister’s mind at the moment as she puts together this budget?

A: This is virtually the last main budget because next year’s budget will be just before the elections and will have its limitations… We have a backdrop of five fiscal deficits, which need to be reined in…