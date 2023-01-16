 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Railway Budget 2023: From Vande Bharat to Bullet train; what to expect from Nirmala Sitharaman

Ravi Prakash Kumar
Jan 16, 2023 / 02:33 PM IST

Railway Budget 2023: The government is likely to unveil plans for another 400 new Vande Bharat trains in this year's budget.

The union budget 2023-24 may also see an increase in budgetary allotment for the successful completion of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project

Railway Budget 2023 will be presented along with the Union budget in Parliament on February 1, 2023. After the merger of the railway and general budgets in 2017, the railway budget has gradually lost its sheen, but passengers still enthusiastically await announcements about new trains, new routes, and new fares.

In the last budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid out the grand plan of introducing 400 semi-high speed, next-generation Vande Bharat trains in the next three years.

Railway budget: More Vande Bharat trains

Over and above what was announced earlier, the government is likely to unveil plans for another 400 new Vande Bharat trains in this year's budget.

The government's rationale behind the announcements of hundreds of new Vande Bharat trains is two-fold. One is to gradually replace all existing high-speed trains, including the Rajdhanis and Shatabdis, to increase the speed on major routes to over 180 kmph.

Second, the railways is also aiming to manufacture trains to export to markets in Europe, South America and East Asia by 2025-26.