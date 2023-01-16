Railway Budget 2023: From Vande Bharat to Bullet train; what to expect from Nirmala Sitharaman

Railway Budget 2023 will be presented along with the Union budget in Parliament on February 1, 2023. After the merger of the railway and general budgets in 2017, the railway budget has gradually lost its sheen, but passengers still enthusiastically await announcements about new trains, new routes, and new fares.

In the last budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid out the grand plan of introducing 400 semi-high speed, next-generation Vande Bharat trains in the next three years.

Railway budget: More Vande Bharat trains

Over and above what was announced earlier, the government is likely to unveil plans for another 400 new Vande Bharat trains in this year's budget.

The government's rationale behind the announcements of hundreds of new Vande Bharat trains is two-fold. One is to gradually replace all existing high-speed trains, including the Rajdhanis and Shatabdis, to increase the speed on major routes to over 180 kmph.

Second, the railways is also aiming to manufacture trains to export to markets in Europe, South America and East Asia by 2025-26.

Railway minister Ashwani Vaishnaw recently said that by FY26, India will start exporting standard-gauge Vande Bharat trains. The plan, if realised, will place India on par with eight countries that have the capability to manufacture trains with speeds of 180 kmph or more. The government can also make announcements about a revamped sleeper version of the Vande Bharat train, which is reportedly set for launch in the first quarter of the 2024 calendar year. Budget 2023: New railway tracks The government, in the forthcoming budget, is also likely to propose laying 100,000 km of new railway tracks over the next 25 years. The aim is to modernise the network and boost train speeds to augment the increasing number of semi-high-speed trains in the country. The Union Budget 2023-24 is also likely to set aside Rs 10,000 crore to electrify 7,000 km of broad gauge railway lines in FY24 and complete the electrification of the entire network. Railway Budget 2023-24: Bullet Train The budget for 2023-24 may also see an increase in budgetary allotment for the completion of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train project. Railway Minister Vaishnaw recently said that India will get its first Bullet Train by 2026. The minister said 110 km of track has already been built, but owing to the complexity of the design, the delayed project is likely to be completed by 2026. Union Budget 2023-24: Record government support To strengthen Indian Railways infrastructure, the government is likely to increase budgetary support by over 30 percent to Rs 1.9 lakh crore for FY 24 from Rs 1.4 in the current year, of which Rs 1.37 trillion was earmarked for capital expenditure and Rs 3,267 crore for revenue expenditure. The railway ministry expects total capital expenditure to rise more than 20 percent to exceed Rs 3 trillion in FY 24, as against Rs 2.45 lakh crore capex in the current fiscal year. Indian Railway is expected to accelerate the pace of various projects including modernization of rakes, electrification, building new lines, gauge conversions, improve signaling systems, and freight corridors.

