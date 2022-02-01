MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Budget 2022
    Budget 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    India to boost infrastructure in villages along China border

    The move comes in the backdrop of the lingering border standoff in eastern Ladakh and concerns in the security establishment over China setting up villages in several sectors close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

    PTI
    February 01, 2022 / 10:48 PM IST

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced a scheme to strengthen infrastructure in villages along the border with China. The move comes in the backdrop of the lingering border standoff in eastern Ladakh and concerns in the security establishment over China setting up villages in several sectors close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

    "Border villages with sparse population, limited connectivity and infrastructure often get left out from the development gains. Such villages on the northern border will be covered under the new Vibrant Villages Programme," Sitharaman said during her 2022 Budget speech.

    "The activities will include construction of village infrastructure, housing, tourist centres, road connectivity, provisioning of decentralised renewable energy, direct to home access for Doordarshan and educational channels, and support for livelihood generation," she said. The finance minister said additional funding for these activities will be provided.

    "Existing schemes will be converged. We will define their outcomes and monitor them on a constant basis," she said. The government has taken a series of measures in the last couple of years to boost border infrastructure.

    Last October, then Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Manoj Pande told journalists that new villages have come up on the Chinese side of the border in certain areas and India has taken note of it in its operational strategy. Lt Gen Pande took charge as Vice Chief of Army on Tuesday.

    Close

    Related stories

    In a report in November, the US Department of Defence said China built a large 100-home civilian village inside disputed territory between its Tibet Autonomous Region and India's Arunachal Pradesh in the eastern sector of LAC. Following the report, sources in India's security establishment said the village is in a territory controlled by the Chinese military for nearly six decades.

    In the wake of the eastern Ladakh standoff, India bolstered its overall military preparedness along the LAC in the Arunachal Pradesh sector as well.
    PTI
    Tags: #Budget 2022 #China #India-china border standoff #Line of Actual Control (LAC)
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 10:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.