    India on cusp of returning to high growth trajectory, will become world's third largest economy by 2027-28: Arvind Panagariya

    Moneycontrol News
    February 02, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST
    File image: Ex NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya

    Eminent economist Arvind Panagariya has said India is on the cusp of returning to a high growth trajectory and voiced confidence that the country will become the world's third-largest economy by 2027-28.

    Currently, India is the fifth largest economy 'so it's another five years. We are already in (the year) 2023. So 2027-28, India should be the third-largest economy,' Panagariya, Columbia University Professor and former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, told PTI in an interview here.

    A day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on Wednesday, the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament pegged India's GDP growth at 6.5 per cent in 2023-24.

    The International Monetary Fund's World Economic Outlook update Tuesday said growth in India is set to "decline from 6.8 per cent in 2022 to 6.1 per cent in 2023 before picking up to 6.8 per cent in 2024, with resilient domestic demand despite external headwinds."