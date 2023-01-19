 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In Graphic Detail | Moving the goalposts — fiscal deficit target and a 20-year delay

Siddharth Upasani
Jan 19, 2023

'In Graphic Detail' is a special series of data stories covering the Union Budget's key elements over a short and long-term period

A variety of factors mean that two prime ministers, four general elections, and five finance ministers will not be enough to achieve the mandate, likely resulting in a delay of at least 20 years.

If there ever was a joke about fiscal consolidation, it would be: "How many governments does it take for India to reduce its fiscal deficit to 3 percent of GDP?"

The answer is "at least four".

The Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act of 2003 stipulated that the Centre reduce its fiscal deficit to 3 percent of GDP by 2008-09. However, a variety of factors mean that two prime ministers, four general elections, and five finance ministers will not have been enough to achieve the mandate, likely resulting in a delay of at least 20 years.

The original 3 percent target was first suspended in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, with the target put off by eight years to 2016-17.

Then came the growth slowdown, the FRBM Review committee, and certain structural reforms — the last of which was used to trigger the escape clause by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in February 2020 to redraw the consolidation roadmap and target a deficit of 3.1 percent for 2022-23.