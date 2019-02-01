'How's the Josh?': Budget meets Bollywood as FM Goyal quotes Uri

Not only did the entertainment industry find a mention in the interim budget - a rarity - but a particular film won praises from not just the Finance Minister, but many other Parliamentarians.

Acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, while announcing incentives for the entertainment sector, also spoke of the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike. He said that he had the opportunity to watch the film and saw the josh (energy) in the cinema hall during the screening.

Uri’s mention in the Parliament was welcomed by many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders along with actor Paresh Rawal who was also a part of the film. Apart from Goyal, other BJP leaders like Nirmala Sithraman, LK Advani, Narendra Modi have watched the war drama.

The film has been hailed as the fastest movie to score Rs 100 crore at the box office. Made with a budget of Rs 25 crore, the film is now close to hit the target of Rs 200 crore.

The Twitter trend ‘How’s the Josh?’ is likely to see a comeback on the social networking platforming after its debut in the Parliament on the Budget day.

Some Twitter users are also calling this as the final proof that Uri is a politically motivated film. Others have a funny streak to their tweets. One tweet says that the main beneficiaries of the interim budget are farmers, middle class, cows and Uri.

With the release of films like The Accidental Prime Minister, Thackeray, Uri: The Surgical Strike, many said that political parties are sponsoring films that further their propaganda.

According to experts, films focusing on politics have a reach wider than books and act as force multipliers. Such films could help shape some voters’ thinking ahead of elections.

Uri, based on the surgical strike carried out in 2016 by the Indian Armed Forces, is still running in theatres. It is raking in strong numbers even in the third week of its release and is all set to enter the fourth week.

With the film making it to the Budget 2019 speech, it looks like the film will continue with the josh even in the coming days and bring in a big total.