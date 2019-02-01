App
Union Budget 2019
Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Goyal allocates Rs 64,587 crore for Railways in FY20
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 11:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Have mandate to continue reforms, moving towards New India by 2022: Piyush Goyal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's sixth and final budget before the polls due by May is an interim budget or a 'Vote on Account'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1 said the Narendra Modi-led government had the decisive mandate to continue structured reforms and it was moving towards realising a "New India by 2022".

Presenting the budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Goyal said, "We are moving towards realising New India by 2022."

"We have got decisive mandate to continue structured reforms. We have reversed policy paralysis," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's sixth and final budget before the polls due by May is an interim budget or a 'Vote on Account'.

Goyal stepped in as interim finance minister after Arun Jaitley had to fly to New York for medical treatment.

Goyal began the interim budget speech by wishing Union Minister Arun Jaitley speedy recovery and good health.

Earlier, the Cabinet had approved the Interim Budget for 2019-20.

First Published on Feb 1, 2019 11:26 am

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #India #Piyush Goyal

