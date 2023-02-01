Govt's 'mitr kaal' budget proves it has no roadmap to build India's future: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Modi government, claiming that its 'mitr kaal' budget has no vision to create jobs as well as no plan to tackle inflation, and proves that the Centre has no roadmap to build India's future.

Gandhi's reaction came after the presentation of the Union budget for 2023-24 by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in which the government raised the personal income tax rebate limit, doled out sops on small savings and announced one of the biggest hikes in capital spending in the past decade.

"'Mitr Kaal' Budget has: NO vision to create Jobs. NO plan to tackle Mehngai. NO intent to stem Inequality. 1% richest own 40% of the wealth, 50% poorest pay 64% of GST, 42% youth are unemployed -- yet, PM doesn't Care!" Gandhi said in a tweet.

"This Budget proves Govt has NO roadmap to build India's future," he said.

(With PTI inputs)