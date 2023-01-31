 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt collects Rs 1.56 lakh crore as GST in January, second highest mop-up ever

Moneycontrol News
Jan 31, 2023 / 09:21 PM IST

Goods and Services Tax collections have now exceeded Rs 1.4 lakh crore for 11 consecutive months

India collected Rs 1.56 lakh crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) in January, the finance ministry said on January 31.

At Rs 1.56 lakh crore, the GST collections for January are second only to the record Rs 1.68 lakh crore collected in April 2022. It is up 10.6 percent from the first month of 2022 and 4.3 percent higher from December 2022.

GST collections stood at Rs 1.5 lakh crore in December 2022 and Rs 1.41 lakh crore in January 2022.

The latest number means GST collections have now exceeded the Rs 1.4-lakh crore mark for 11 months in a row.