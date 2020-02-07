Gandhi assassination depicted on Kerala Budget cover page

The Kerala government has been caught in the throes of another controversy, this time for depicting the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi on its Budget booklet. The painting, reportedly done by a Malayali artist, shows Gandhi lying in a pool of blood while his supporters mourn his death.

The incident came to light on February 7, when copies of the 2020-2021 Budget were distributed to members of the state Assembly after the Budget speech.

According to News18, the Budget speech opened with a mention of the contentious new citizenship law that is accused of being a nefarious plan of the ruling party to disenfranchise Indian Muslims. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Communist government in Kerala was among one of the first to openly denounce CAA.

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has said that it is a “political statement”, a message the government has to convey. He said: “We want to convey a message. We want to remind them (the BJP) that we remember that Gandhi was murdered by Hindu communalists, who are worshipped today by the ruling party at the Centre.”

Referring to the opening lines of the speech, Isaac said: “People are afraid; the youth are protesting. In such a situation, we must unite to protest against the CAA.”

He also said: “Today history is being re-written and the National Register of Citizens is being used to divide the country on communal lines.”

Notably, the Centre has announced that there is no plan to implement a nation-wide NRC at the moment.

Meanwhile, Tom Vadakkan, a member of Kerala BJP, has dubbed it a “cover-up operation” and said: “I don’t know who is celebrating the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.”

Ramesh Chennithala, the Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, on the other hand, said the gesture was inappropriate. He added: “We are all fighting against communal forces, but the Budget cover should have been avoided.”

Echoing similar thoughts, Deputy Opposition Leader MK Muneer said: “What is the relation between the Budget and the assassination? Mahatma Gandhi should not be used for political purposes.”