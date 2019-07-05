App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 06:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fury, sarcasm on social media after Budget 2019 offers little benefits to commoners

Twitter saw an inflow of memes and tweets expressing people's dejection over the lack of tax benefits for the middle-income classes of the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While a host of reforms were announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden budget speech, the common man didn't have much to rejoice.

Twitterati had a field day after the budget presentation, with memes and tweets flooding social media.

Here's how people expressed their disappointment stemming from the lack of tax announcements in Budget 2019.

Close





Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 06:35 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #social media #Twitter

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.