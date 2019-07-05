Fury, sarcasm on social media after Budget 2019 offers little benefits to commoners

While a host of reforms were announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden budget speech, the common man didn't have much to rejoice.

Twitterati had a field day after the budget presentation, with memes and tweets flooding social media.

Here's how people expressed their disappointment stemming from the lack of tax announcements in Budget 2019.



Middle class is waiting for the benefits for them in the budget #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/sdrOJBjFVR — Subham (@subhsays) July 5, 2019





#Budget2019

Middle class to Govt: Pl reduce our Income Tax.

Government be like: pic.twitter.com/uqhVCkcVEO

— Ashish Kulkarni (@Kulkarni1988) July 5, 2019



Middle class looking for benefits for them in the budget.

#Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/5hQYHzHJ3s — Abhay Singh ᴍᴀʀᴊᴀᴀᴠᴀɴ (@rajputsupport) July 5, 2019

Middle Class: My Vote BJP in General Election.



Budget : No tax cuts for Middle Class.



Middle Class : #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/X64Scdzi0w — Rahul Singh (@rahulkrsingh291) July 5, 2019

#Budget2019

1. Middle Class before FM Speech.

2. Middle Class after FM Speech. pic.twitter.com/7uNJ5GegBT — Retired Vasooli Bhai (@Vishj05) July 5, 2019