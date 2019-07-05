Fury, sarcasm on social media after Budget 2019 offers little benefits to commoners

Twitter saw an inflow of memes and tweets expressing people's dejection over the lack of tax benefits for the middle-income classes of the country.
While a host of reforms were announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden budget speech, the common man didn't have much to rejoice.
Twitterati had a field day after the budget presentation, with memes and tweets flooding social media.
Here's how people expressed their disappointment stemming from the lack of tax announcements in Budget 2019.
me when experts discuss the details of the budget. pic.twitter.com/2HzDOlDphQ— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) February 1, 2017
Middle class is waiting for the benefits for them in the budget #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/sdrOJBjFVR— Subham (@subhsays) July 5, 2019
#Budget2019
Middle class to Govt: Pl reduce our Income Tax.
Government be like: pic.twitter.com/uqhVCkcVEO
— Ashish Kulkarni (@Kulkarni1988) July 5, 2019
Middle class looking for benefits for them in the budget.
#Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/5hQYHzHJ3s— Abhay Singh ᴍᴀʀᴊᴀᴀᴠᴀɴ (@rajputsupport) July 5, 2019
Middle Class: My Vote BJP in General Election.— Rahul Singh (@rahulkrsingh291) July 5, 2019
Budget : No tax cuts for Middle Class.
Middle Class : #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/X64Scdzi0w
#Budget2019— Retired Vasooli Bhai (@Vishj05) July 5, 2019
1. Middle Class before FM Speech.
2. Middle Class after FM Speech. pic.twitter.com/7uNJ5GegBT
middle class's reaction..!! #Budget2019 #BudgetForNewIndia pic.twitter.com/bi7OfhKnzv— Dhavan Kadia (@dhaone110) July 5, 2019
#Budget2019— Dr. Gill 2.0 (@ikpsgill1) July 5, 2019
Middle class: is saal to hamare liye benefits pakka honge
Govt: pic.twitter.com/zq2JqVDLkN
Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage