FM Sitharaman on Adani: LIC, SBI exposure to group within permissible limits

Moneycontrol News
Feb 03, 2023 / 03:59 PM IST

The finance minister further said Indian banking system has significantly improved health in terms of gross NPAs and recoveries

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Exposure of big lenders such as LIC and State Bank of India (SBI) to the crisis-ridden Adani group is well within the permissible limits as stated by these lenders, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in an interview with Network18 Group Editor Rahul Joshi on February 3.

“They are not overexposed. Their exposure is very well within permitted limits,” said Sitharaman in the interview two days after announcing the Budget 2023.

This was the first time the FM responded to the Adani crisis and about the Indian lenders' exposure levels to the group. After the Adani group plunged into a crisis following the accusation raised by the Hindenburg research report, there have been concerns about banks' exposure to the group.

Earlier, LIC managing director and chief executive officer Siddhartha Mohanty had said that the insurance company is positive on the investments in the Adani group.