MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman urges India Inc to open up their purse to push growth

    The Budget 2022-23 presented on February 1 proposed that the concessional 15 percent corporate tax rate would be available for one more year till March 2024 for newly incorporated manufacturing units.

    PTI
    February 05, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST
    Finance Minister NIrmala Sitharaman

    Finance Minister NIrmala Sitharaman

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday asked India Inc to invest in the economy so that the virtuous cycle kicks in.

    Referring to the government's decision to cut corporate tax rate, she said, the government has also opened up many sectors including atomic energy and space. The government in September 2019 slashed corporate tax rate for companies that do not avail of any tax incentive, to 22 per cent. New manufacturing companies have to pay at an even lower corporate tax rate of 15 per cent.

    ALSO READ: Budget 2022 | Comprehensive decision to go for growth, but market will look into non-budget factors

    The Budget 2022-23 presented on February 1 proposed that the concessional 15 per cent corporate tax rate would be available for one more year till March 2024 for newly incorporated manufacturing units. Addressing members of CII, she said industry should quickly join in the government to help virtuous cycle gain traction and push growth.
    PTI
    Tags: #Budget 2022 #India Inc #Nirmala Sitharaman
    first published: Feb 5, 2022 05:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.