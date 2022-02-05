FM Nirmala Sitharaman urges India Inc to open up their purse to push growth

Finance Minister NIrmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday asked India Inc to invest in the economy so that the virtuous cycle kicks in.

Referring to the government's decision to cut corporate tax rate, she said, the government has also opened up many sectors including atomic energy and space. The government in September 2019 slashed corporate tax rate for companies that do not avail of any tax incentive, to 22 per cent. New manufacturing companies have to pay at an even lower corporate tax rate of 15 per cent.

