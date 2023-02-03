English
    FM Nirmala Sitharaman Interview: Govt committed to disinvestment, asset monetisation

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman Interview: The timing for asset monetisation is crucial, the minister said while adding that privatisation of banks would require legislative changes

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 03:57 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    The Union government is committed to privatisation and will move forward with disinvestment and asset monetisation plans, especially where cabinet approvals are in place, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor Rahul Joshi on February 3.

    When asked the reason why disinvestment and asset monetisation were omitted from the budget, Sitharaman said: “Disinvestment and asset monetisation is still a part of the budget. It may not be a part of my speech…We have to see when is the best time to monetise assets,” she said.

    In a deviation from earlier practice, the Budget speech for 2023-24 did not separately mention how much the government plans to raise from disinvestment or privatisation of state-owned companies. The minister also did not mention the government’s ambitious plan to monetise fully completed and operational infrastructure to raise funds for financing future projects, National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), in the Union Budget for 2023-24.

