Fiscal deficit: What the Economic Survey says about a growing concern in the Budget
February 01, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST
With the Union Budget 2023-24 just minutes away, it is pertinent to take note of what the Economic Survey said on the fiscal deficit.
- The survey expressed confidence that the Union government should be able to meet the fiscal deficit target of 6.4 percent of GDP for this financial year.
- The Centre is also likely to stick to its medium-term fiscal path, the survey, tabled in the parliament on January 31, added.
- It is evident that the additional expenditure needs of the Centre arising in the current year are expected to be fulfilled by the more-than-anticipated revenue collections, according to the survey.
- As such, it is expected that reaching the budget estimate for the fiscal deficit during FY23 will not be a concern for the government.
- The government aims to lower the fiscal deficit to 4.5 percent of GDP by FY26 from a target of 6.4 percent of GDP in this fiscal year.
- The government's fiscal policy response to the Covid-19 crisis comprised of a judicious mix of increasing food and fertiliser subsidies on the one hand and a reduction in taxes on fuel and certain imported products on the other.
- Despite these additional fiscal pressures during the year, the government is on track to achieve the budget estimate for the fiscal deficit in FY23.
- Going ahead, resilient economic growth, continued revenue buoyancy, and careful expenditure management will help it be on track with the fiscal path outlined by the Medium-Term Fiscal Policy Statement, the economic survey said.
- Budgetary reforms introduced by the government in the last few years will also help, the economic survey said.