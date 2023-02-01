Fiscal deficit: What the Economic Survey says about a growing concern in the Budget

With the Union Budget 2023-24 just minutes away, it is pertinent to take note of what the Economic Survey said on the fiscal deficit.





The survey expressed confidence that the Union government should be able to meet the fiscal deficit target of 6.4 percent of GDP for this financial year.



The Centre is also likely to stick to its medium-term fiscal path, the survey, tabled in the parliament on January 31, added.



It is evident that the additional expenditure needs of the Centre arising in the current year are expected to be fulfilled by the more-than-anticipated revenue collections, according to the survey.



As such, it is expected that reaching the budget estimate for the fiscal deficit during FY23 will not be a concern for the government.



The government aims to lower the fiscal deficit to 4.5 percent of GDP by FY26 from a target of 6.4 percent of GDP in this fiscal year.



The government's fiscal policy response to the Covid-19 crisis comprised of a judicious mix of increasing food and fertiliser subsidies on the one hand and a reduction in taxes on fuel and certain imported products on the other.



Despite these additional fiscal pressures during the year, the government is on track to achieve the budget estimate for the fiscal deficit in FY23.



Going ahead, resilient economic growth, continued revenue buoyancy, and careful expenditure management will help it be on track with the fiscal path outlined by the Medium-Term Fiscal Policy Statement, the economic survey said.



Budgetary reforms introduced by the government in the last few years will also help, the economic survey said.