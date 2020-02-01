'Fiscal deficit target indicates govt spending may not drive economy in FY21'

Rajat Jain

The budget came in the background of slowdown both in consumption and investment growth, slowing credit and concerns on fiscal consolidation as tax revenue growth has been tepid. The global background is also not encouraging given weak trade growth and near term concerns on a growth slowdown due to the Coronavirus concern.

The markets expected the fiscal deficit numbers to be breached for FY20 given that tax revenues are running lower by more than a percentage of GDP compared to estimates. The markets accept that countercyclical fiscal policy is needed to support an incipient economic recovery. However, the fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent for FY21 indicates that the government wouldn't like to go off the consolidation path going forward given the rising inflation.

The net borrowing for FY21 (Rs 5.36 lakh crore) is in line with market expectations. However, it means that the government spends may not be the engine driving the economy in FY21 which they were for most of FY20. Finally, the government has been reasonable in assuming a 10 percent growth in nominal GDP and growth in net tax revenues which is slightly below that number.

After the cut in tax rates on corporates to make doing business in India more attractive in 2019, the finance minister has taken the route of cutting tax rates on individuals in the lower tax bracket to increase the disposable income available to them provided they availed of no exemptions. This gives the option to individuals if they want to save or if they would like to have higher disposable income. While it can lead to higher consumption, there could be an impact on savings as incentives for them are reduced. It could potentially impact small savings which are key investment avenues for persons in the lower tax bracket. However, to some extent the adverse reaction in the market on insurance companies and such may be overdone as saving tax is only one of the reasons for them to buy an insurance policy or purchase a house.

There is an increase proposed for FPI limit in corporate bonds. In the case of G-Secs, there is no limit proposed for specified G-Secs. In case this strengthens, the case for the inclusion of Indian sovereign bonds to be included in global bond indices would be positive. In any event, this will help supplement domestic capital. Given that the country has strong foreign reserves, it can manage even if there is some volatility in flows in Indian debt securities.

The divestment target for FY21 of Rs 2.1 lakh crore looks high in comparison to the number for FY20, but it includes some key strategic disinvestments like BPCL, Air India etc. Furthermore, the government proposed to part divest its holding in LIC, which is the largest insurance company of the country. Overall, the government would need to depend on non-tax revenue sources in FY21 even if we assume that indirect tax revenues led by GST increase as the system stabilizes and the government gets tighter on evasion.

(The author is CIO at Principal Mutual Fund.)