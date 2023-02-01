 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
First budget of 'amrit kaal' lays foundation for developed India: PM Modi

Feb 01, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST

In his first reaction to the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Modi said it will fulfil dreams of the aspirational society, farmers and middle class.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the first budget of the "amrit kaal" provides foundation to fulfil the resolve for a developed India while giving priority to deprived sections of the society as well.

The middle class is a big force to fulfil dreams of a prosperous and developed India and our government has taken many decisions to empower it, the prime minister said.