Finance Ministry starts Twitter quiz on Budget 2019

In order to generate public interest in the Budget, the Finance Ministry has started a quiz series on Twitter.

The first question posed to the Twitterati - 'When was the First General Budget of Independent India presented?'

The ministry gave 4 options to Twitter users to vote.



#GeneralBudget2019 Now that our General Budget 2019-20 is around the corner, it would be a good time to refresh our knowledge about it. Today we start with our First Question.Let's see how many of us get it right.

When was the First General Budget of Independent India presented?

When was the First General Budget of Independent India presented?

"Now that our General Budget 2019-20 is around the corner, it would be a good time to refresh our knowledge about it. Today we start with our first question. Let's see how many of us get it right," the ministry said.

The first Budget of Independent India, it may be recalled, was presented by the then Finance Minister R K Shanmukham Chetty on November 26, 1947.