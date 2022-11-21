Finance Minister Sitharaman chairs first pre-Budget 2023 consultation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 21 chaired the first pre-Budget consultation with a group of industry leaders as well as infrastructure and climate-change experts in New Delhi.

Over the next few weeks, Sitharaman will seek suggestions from various stakeholders and experts who will give advice on the budget expected to be presented in Parliament by the minister on February 1, 2023.

According to an ANI report, ministers of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, chief economic adviser Anantha Nageswaran, finance secretary TV Somanathan and other ministry officials attended the meeting.

On November 22, Sitharaman will meet agriculture and agro-processing industry, representatives from the financial sector and capital market. She will also meet the representatives of services sector and trade bodies, experts from social sector, including health, education, water and sanitation on November 24.

The pre-budget meetings with the trade union representatives and economists are scheduled for November 28. All the pre-Budget meetings will be held virtually.