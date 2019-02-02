Explained | Populist Budget ahead of polls

Watch the video to know if this was an Interim Budget or an Election Budget with so many populist measures ahead of the polls and more.
With so many populist measures ahead of the polls, was this an Interim Budget or an Election Budget? And what will the impact on consumption and fiscal deficit be? Deputy Executive Editor, Ravi Krishnan gets you the complete picture in this video.
Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal presented the Interim Budget on February 1 and addressed all the key constituencies in his Budget speech: from farmers to the middle class.
Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 2, 2019 08:23 am