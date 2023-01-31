Electronics industry on song, says survey

Representative image

The PLI (production-linked incentive) scheme seems to have done well for the electronics industry.

As of FY20 the domestic electronics industry was valued at $118 billion. India aims to grow this to a $300 billion industry, including $120 billion in exports, by FY26. This is in line with the grand vision of becoming a $1 trillion digital economy by 2025.

Electronics exports were among the top five sectors that demonstrated strong growth in November 2022, expanding 55.1 percent year-on-year (YoY).

Key drivers

Mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial electronics are key drivers for the growth of this sector. In the mobile phone segment, India has become the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer globally, with the production of handsets going up from six crore units in FY15 to 31 crore units in FY22. The numbers are expected to improve as more domestic and global players set up shop and expand their bases in India.

According to the latest economic survey, “Two major global and domestic players in electronic manufacturing services have already embraced the PLI scheme. Israel-based International Semiconductor Consortium has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to invest ₹22,900 crore in Karnataka to set up India’s first chip-making plant. Domestic players such as Vedanta and Tata have also indicated plans to establish semiconductor fabs in the country. The scheme will help many more domestic players attain economies of scale in production through localising. Consequently, this will further enhance export competitiveness and increase India’s participation in the global value chain.”