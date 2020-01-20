Editor's Take | Will govt cut personal tax in Budget 2020?

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find out what’s in store for the salaried class in Budget 2020.
With the economy faltering, it remains to be seen whether the Finance Ministry would cut personal tax rates, given that it had cut corporate taxes in mid-FY19-20. But the reason to give tax breaks to salaried individuals could be its next big foresight to spur growth.
In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find out what's in store for the salaried class in Budget 2020.
First Published on Jan 20, 2020 08:30 pm