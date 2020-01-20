App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 08:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Will govt cut personal tax in Budget 2020?

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find out what’s in store for the salaried class in Budget 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the economy faltering, it remains to be seen whether the Finance Ministry would cut personal tax rates, given that it had cut corporate taxes in mid-FY19-20. But the reason to give tax breaks to salaried individuals could be its next big foresight to spur growth.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find out what’s in store for the salaried class in Budget 2020.

Watch the video for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 20, 2020 08:30 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman #video

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.