Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Budget
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 07:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Budget 2020: What's the biggest task for FM Nirmala Sitharaman?

Watch the video to find out what Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would focus on when she announces the Budget on February 1.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

There are numerous issues that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be facing as she gears up to announce Budget 2020 on February 1. From a slowing economy to missing the fiscal deficit target, the FM would have a range of hurdles to crossover to tide troubled waves.

Nonetheless, she would have to set her priorities right and get the economy back on track. This is what experts would want her to focus on. But there’s something much more important that the finance minister will have to do come February 1.

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to discuss what the primary focus of the FM would be when she delivers her Budget speech.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 07:15 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Economy #video

