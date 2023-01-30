 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Economic Survey: Growth, key factors to watch out for and all that you need to know

Moneycontrol News
Jan 30, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST

The Survey’s gross domestic product growth projections for 2023-24 and estimates for the current year will be among the most tracked pieces of statistics.

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the annual Economic Survey in Parliament tomorrow, policy wonks, researchers, and those who track the Indian economy will watch out for one number - the growth projections for 2023-24.

The survey, often described as the government’s official report card on the economy, will contain growth projections and much more.

Here’s a lowdown.

What is the Economic Survey?