    Economic Survey: Growth, key factors to watch out for and all that you need to know

    The Survey’s gross domestic product growth projections for 2023-24 and estimates for the current year will be among the most tracked pieces of statistics.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST
    Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

    When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the annual Economic Survey in Parliament tomorrow, policy wonks, researchers, and those who track the Indian economy will watch out for one number - the growth projections for 2023-24.

    The survey, often described as the government’s official report card on the economy, will contain growth projections and much more.

    Here’s a lowdown.

    What is the Economic Survey?