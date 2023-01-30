Economic Survey: Growth, key factors to watch out for and all that you need to know

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the annual Economic Survey in Parliament tomorrow, policy wonks, researchers, and those who track the Indian economy will watch out for one number - the growth projections for 2023-24.

The survey, often described as the government’s official report card on the economy, will contain growth projections and much more.

Here’s a lowdown.

What is the Economic Survey?

The annual Economic Survey is usually presented a day before the presentation of the annual budget. It serves as the official report of the economy.

The finance minister will present the Economic Survey in Parliament on January 31 following the tradition of one day before tabling the Union Budget. She will present the Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1.

What does it contain?

The Economic Survey gives a detailed account on the state of the economy, prospects and the policy challenges. It carries sectoral overviews and comments on reform measures that are required. The Survey’s outlook serves as a marker about future policy moves.

Who drafts the Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey will be authored by Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran and his team.

Nageswaran was named the CEA days before the Budget for 2022-23 was tabled. With a full-year on the job, Nageswaran is also a key player in the making of the Budget for 2023-24, but will also spearhead the drafting of the Economic Survey for 2022-23.

Nageswaran has a PhD in finance from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where his dissertation was on the behaviour of exchange rates, and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad.

What about projections?

The Survey puts out economic growth forecasts, giving out detailed reasons why it believes the economy will expand faster or decelerate. It also sometimes forcefully argues for some specific reform measures.

Are such recommendations binding?

The government isn’t bound to follow these recommendations and only serve as a policy guide. The Economic Survey, in the past, has favoured policy moves that come into conflict with the official line of thinking of the government in power. These do not necessarily serve as pointers to what to expect in the annual budget. On many occasions, policy changes recommended in the Economic Survey have not been reflected in Budget proposals.

Here are three key things to watch out for in this year’s survey.

#GDP Growth

The Survey’s growth projections for the gross domestic product (GDP) for 2023-24 and estimates for the current year (2022-23) will be among the most tracked pieces of statistics as it would offer cues on how quickly the government expects the economy to accelerate to a faster lane.

The first advance estimates by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) projected that India will grow 7 percent in 2022-23.

Although India is being hailed as a bright spot in a slowing global economy, many experts warn that there is economic pain at the bottom of the pyramid, which could hinder the economic recovery.

Exports are slowing and private investments have yet to take off meaningfully.

The Economic Survey could suggest, and the Budget could adopt, further reform measures, including expanding the production-linked incentive scheme to more sectors.

#Capex

The government has used the Covid-19 years to clean up its balance sheet and also push for economic reforms along with capital expenditure on infrastructure.

This approach is expected to continue, although the space for incremental expansion of the budgetary spending will narrow as the government focuses on lowering its fiscal deficit.

According to the medium-term path, the Centre targets to bring down its budget deficit to 4.5 percent of the gross domestic product in FY26 from the budgeted 6.4 percent of the GDP in FY23.

The Economic Survey should suggest a sustainable way of raising more public resources to fund key spending, such as capital expenditure.

#Inflation

Deft economic management during the pandemic ensured that India’s inflation, although higher-than-target band for several months in a row did not get out of hand like it did in several western countries.

The government, however, needs to continue doing the fine balancing act of pushing growth as well as curbing inflation in order to ensure medium-term activity.

With the Reserve Bank of India expected to go slow of rate hikes this year, after having raised them sharply in 2022, the onus of inflation management will fall on the Centre.

Over the past several months, the government has taken a raft of measures, including tweaking taxes, to reduce the cost burden on the common man and on the industry.

With the global economic outlook still uncertain, and geopolitical situation volatile, it must remain alert to act as and when needed.